Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Shares Bought by BB Biotech AG

BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the quarter. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for 3.6% of BB Biotech AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BB Biotech AG owned 0.12% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $124,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.79 per share, with a total value of $2,267,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,072,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,127,309.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $365,438.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,259,300 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

ESPR opened at $48.84 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.