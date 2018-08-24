Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) VP Gregg A. Seibert Buys 8,000 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) VP Gregg A. Seibert bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,332. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,620,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,566,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

