Ethbits (ETBS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.00

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Ethbits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00010000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Ethbits has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Ethbits has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethbits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00268094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00149142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032629 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethbits

Ethbits launched on April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethbits is www.ethbits.com. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.