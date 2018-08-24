Ethereum Lite Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ELITE)

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Lite has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Lite has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $18.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Lite alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00265935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00151086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032299 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Lite Token Profile

Ethereum Lite launched on October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.