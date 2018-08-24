Everipedia (IQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $842,993.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Upbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Everipedia has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $842,993.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00268034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00151114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031786 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Gate.io, Upbit, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

