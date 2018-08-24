Evertec (EVTC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evertec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3446970443447 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,632. Evertec has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The company had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “$22.95” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Evertec news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi purchased 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

