Evil Coin Trading 1.5% Higher Today (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a market cap of $125,096.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001125 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

