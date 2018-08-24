Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Major Shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc Purchases 500,000 Shares

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.49 on Friday. Evoke Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.30% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

