Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.80 ($39.55).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €32.12 ($36.50) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

