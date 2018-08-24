EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

EXAS stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $201,713.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 312,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

