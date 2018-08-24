Exelon (EXC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News stories about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy giant an impact score of 46.8367952230299 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE EXC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

