Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of XOG opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.15 million. research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 59,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,215,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.