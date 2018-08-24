EZCORP (EZPW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.45. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.24 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 45.6% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,190 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in EZCORP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,716,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 620,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after acquiring an additional 561,669 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $6,235,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $5,216,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

