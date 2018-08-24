Fang (SFUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fang Holdings have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stiff competition, stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market act as a major hindrance to Fang Holding’s business. It’s top-line growth gets affected by seasonality in China’s real estate sector. Despite such headwinds, the company continues to come up with customized marketing and promotional packages to meet the varying requirements of customers. Remarkable improvement in operational metrics implies that the company is growing internally and this should boost its overall growth. Rising demand for database and research services and increasing number of paying subscribers act as other growth catalysts.”

Get Fang alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE SFUN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Fang has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Fang had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Fang’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fang will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fang by 268.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,140,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758,800 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Fang by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,687,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 697,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fang by 140.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fang by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,476,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fang by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,080 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fang (SFUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.