Fantasy Cash Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (FANS)

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Fantasy Cash has a market cap of $404,067.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantasy Cash has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fantasy Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantasy Cash Coin Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn. Fantasy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io.

Fantasy Cash Coin Trading

Fantasy Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

