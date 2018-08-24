Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Stock Price

News stories about Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Inc Series B earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0131377674085 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $30.00 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.