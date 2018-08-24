Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Big Lots (BIG) Share Price

News stories about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8679434338062 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE BIG opened at $49.37 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

