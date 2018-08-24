FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 17,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 445.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 176,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.