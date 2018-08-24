FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $85.36 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

