FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,896 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after acquiring an additional 726,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,329,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 310,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

