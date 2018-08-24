Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) PT Raised to $144.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.54.

Shares of FRT opened at $129.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

