Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will post sales of $584.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.80 million and the highest is $605.80 million. Ferroglobe reported sales of $451.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 953,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,754. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

