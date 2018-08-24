FGL (FG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FGL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FGL in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of FG opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.53 million. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,963,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,988,000 after buying an additional 7,852,427 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 833,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FGL by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 186,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

