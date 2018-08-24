FGL (FG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News stories about FGL (NYSE:FG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FGL earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1314338290138 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE FG opened at $8.84 on Friday. FGL has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.53 million. FGL’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

FG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FGL in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FGL in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

