Fidelity Southern (LION) Earns Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Southern stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,386,000 after buying an additional 160,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 167,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 888,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 98,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.