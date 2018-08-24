Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

