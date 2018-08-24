Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,531,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15,223.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 441,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after purchasing an additional 435,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.30 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

