Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $981,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,173,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.16.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $172.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

