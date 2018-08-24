Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 34,995 IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,067,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,967,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,100,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.