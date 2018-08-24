Financial Analysis: Leg & Gen Grp P/S (LGGNY) & Manning and Napier (MN)

Leg & Gen Grp P/S (NYSE: MN) and Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Manning and Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leg & Gen Grp P/S $52.17 billion 0.37 $2.44 billion $1.95 8.40 Manning and Napier $201.53 million 0.21 $3.58 million $0.40 6.75

Leg & Gen Grp P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Manning and Napier. Manning and Napier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leg & Gen Grp P/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Leg & Gen Grp P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Manning and Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leg & Gen Grp P/S N/A N/A N/A Manning and Napier 1.12% 15.05% 10.35%

Dividends

Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning and Napier pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning and Napier has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Manning and Napier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leg & Gen Grp P/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Manning and Napier 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leg & Gen Grp P/S currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Manning and Napier has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Manning and Napier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manning and Napier is more favorable than Leg & Gen Grp P/S.

Summary

Leg & Gen Grp P/S beats Manning and Napier on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leg & Gen Grp P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

