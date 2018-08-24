Financial Comparison: CDK Global (CDK) versus FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

CDK Global (NYSE: FLT) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and FleetCor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 FleetCor Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus target price of $228.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and FleetCor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $2.27 billion 3.49 $380.80 million $3.04 20.15 FleetCor Technologies $2.25 billion 8.49 $740.20 million $7.88 27.43

FleetCor Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetCor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FleetCor Technologies does not pay a dividend. CDK Global pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 16.75% -235.59% 15.49% FleetCor Technologies 35.50% 23.23% 7.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats CDK Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The company's solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

