Financial Comparison: Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY) and Frontline (FRO)

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (NYSE: FRO) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Frontline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 1 3 0 2.75

Frontline has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.73 $3.61 million $0.02 243.00 Frontline $646.33 million 1.41 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -178.67

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Frontline -47.83% -3.50% -1.41%

About Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

