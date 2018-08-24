Financial Review: Graham (GHC) versus OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

Graham (NYSE: ONE) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 12.32% 6.48% 3.82% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graham and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Graham.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.59 billion 1.17 $302.04 million N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 4.59 $39.16 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. OneSmart International Edun Gr does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graham beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

