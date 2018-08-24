Finisar (FNSR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNSR. Raymond James downgraded Finisar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finisar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

FNSR opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $53,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,900.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,167,493 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its position in Finisar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Finisar by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Finisar by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Finisar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Finisar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 423,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

