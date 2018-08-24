First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period.

BMV:AIRR opened at $27.94 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a fifty-two week low of $400.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.54.

