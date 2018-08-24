First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,679,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,570 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 195,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.26 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

