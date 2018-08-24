First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

