First Busey Co. (BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. First Busey posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Busey by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 405.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of First Busey by 16.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 4,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. First Busey has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

