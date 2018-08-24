First Derivatives plc (FDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,563.33 ($58.33).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.75) price target on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.69) price target on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 5,050 ($64.55) to GBX 5,200 ($66.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 4,200 ($53.69) to GBX 4,300 ($54.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

LON FDP traded down GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,240 ($54.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,485 ($31.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,440 ($56.76).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.