First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 8,242 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 514.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 406.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $54.80 on Friday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

