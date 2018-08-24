First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

INBK opened at $31.45 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.08.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 18.39%. research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

