First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,202,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 15,027.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,774 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $117,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $55,305,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

