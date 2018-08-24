First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,308 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $611,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.83, for a total transaction of $2,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $239.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

