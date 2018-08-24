First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Capital Strength ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5970130813882 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FTCS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,187. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

