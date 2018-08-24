First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,739 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3,384.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 325,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $30.93 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

