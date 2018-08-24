First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Stake Decreased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,152 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

