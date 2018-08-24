FirstService (FSV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstService earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7116632469607 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $85.63 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

