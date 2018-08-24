Flex Pharma (FLKS) & Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Critical Analysis

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ: DOVA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

Flex Pharma has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flex Pharma and Dova Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma -3,092.50% -137.76% -116.00% Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.70% -44.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex Pharma and Dova Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma $1.27 million 7.26 -$34.43 million ($1.99) -0.26 Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.95 million ($1.40) -17.44

Dova Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flex Pharma. Dova Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Flex Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Flex Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flex Pharma and Dova Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dova Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Flex Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,331.37%. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Flex Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex Pharma is more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals beats Flex Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also offers HOTSHOT, a consumer beverage to prevent and treat exercise associated muscle cramps. The company markets and sells its HOTSHOT product online through its e-commerce Website, as well as through specialty retailers. Flex Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.