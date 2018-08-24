Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.52 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

In other news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Focus Financial Partners

There is no company description available for Focus Financial Partners Inc

