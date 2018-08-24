Foot Locker (FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

